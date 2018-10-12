Neha Dhupia, Shikha Talsania awarded for breaking stereotypes

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actresses Neha Dhupia and Shikha Talsania have been honoured with an award for being honest while expressing their opinions and making an impact in the society.

Sony Pictures India identified and awarded celebrities who have 'Unleashed their Inner Venom' and made an impact through their actions and voices. They did the activity for their film "Venom".

They gave the award to Neha for breaking societal stereotypes, Shikha for talking about body positivity, Shaheen Mistry for promoting literacy and Milind Soman for promoting fitness and health, read a statement.

"It's very exciting and encouraging to receive the award for challenging and breaking stereotypes. While that has never been a deliberate effort, it's reassuring to be given this title," Neha said.

Shikha said: "I'm just trying to be the best me and speak my truth. As corny as it sounds, the truth does let you free. So I encourage you to unleash your inner venom and let the truth be out."

"Venom" stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom. It follows the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3", where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The film released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on October 5.

--IANS

