Manushi Chhillar, who broke the 16-year jinx for India at the Miss World pageant, became the sixth Indian woman to win the prestigious title. Actress Neha Dhupia, who recently mentored the north zone contestants in fbb Femina Miss India North 2018, spoke about Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. On work front, Neha was last seen flaunting her chic and glamourous avatars in films like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle".