Neetu Chandra in grey banana dress walks ramp
Designer Tasneem Merchant’s show, titled ‘Hidden Secrets’, was an ode to accomplished women from different walks of life. The showstopper for the designer was actress Neetu Chandra, who wore a grey banana fabric one shoulder dress looked beautiful. While speaking to a leading daily, Neetu said, "I feel absolutely exotic wearing this fabric. I must admit that I have never heard about this fabric before.” Tasneem's show was all about liberated women of urban India, who have conquered the world in their areas of interest, and are well."