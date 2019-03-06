Neetu Chandra to celebrate International Women's Day in New York

New York, March 6 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra has been invited by the Consulate General of India, New York to be the chief guest and speaker at the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8.

The actress and producer will be gracing the event for Superstar Entertainment.

This gala celebration is being jointly hosted by the Consulate General of India, New York and The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT.

"I feel so glad to be invited by the Indian Consulate in New York as the chief guest and speaker on the occasion of International Women's Day," Neetu said in a statement.

"It is special as this is an opportunity to get recharged, reconnected and inspired for a great and bright future. It is about never giving up on life and constantly striving for equality for women. I am really proud to be a part of this great event and look forward to it," she added.

On the film front, she is preparing for her next Hindi movie called "Ladaaku" under her banner Champaran Talkies.

