Neeta Lulla, Aki Narula to add glamour to Couture Wedding affair

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Its time to Indulge in the trendiest bridal outfits, jewellery and gifting as DLF Emporio commences the sixth edition of its grand Couture Wedding affair. The four-day event will start on Friday and will see participation of ace designer Neeta Lulla and acclaimed stylist Aki Narula.

This platform is the only personalized wedding show that brings India's leading celebrity stylists to assist and advise patrons on the wedding look.

This year, leading Bollywood celebrity stylists Aki Narula, Ami Patel and Mohit Rai will assist the prospective grooms and bride-to-be's to find not only their ideal wedding outfits but also their honeymoon essentials and that perfect wedding gift, said a statement.

Commemorating the sixth year of the annual wedding event, an exclusively curated fashion showcase by one of India's leading couture designers Neeta Lulla will inaugurate the grand evening on Thursday as a prelude to the wedding extravaganza.

Neeta Lulla's collection, titled La Belle Époque, draws essence from the Edwardian Era. Dramatic silhouettes with embellished drapes articulate the flawless craftsmanship and quintessential beauty of British novelty.

Luxurious fabrics of lace, tulle, chiffon, taffeta enriched with immemorial signature handcraft techniques such as pearl embroidery and jacquard, appliqué, hand-sequined bead work, passementerie and seutache, the collection evokes a sensuous stroke of romanticism from Japanese Osmanthus floral motifs to diaphanous embellished fabrics like organza and crepe.

The couture garment is characterized by ruffled necklines, frills, tucks and pleats paired with flowing sleeves in sheer fabrics. From cascading voluminous gowns to anarkalis with Grecian draping to shimmering handcrafted saris, there is an outfit for every type of connoisseur seeking novelty and finesse proving why Neeta Lulla is every woman's couturier.

Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice-President, DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality says, "After an overwhelming response to last year's opening show, our Couture Weddings is preceded by a glittering showcase hosted for the very first time by one of India's most celebrated couture designers - Neeta Lulla. It marks the beginning of a glorious year for us as we rejoice a decade of luxury and fashion at Emporio.

"We are looking forward to four days of the very best in wedding apparel and accessories, bespoke appointments with renowned celebrity stylists and enhanced bridal shopping as an experience to be treasured by each of our valuable customers."

