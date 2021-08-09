NEET UG Exam 2021: Registrations close tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination 2021 on 10 August. Aspirants, who have not yet applied for the exam, can do so by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the NEET examination will be conducted on 12 September in pen and paper mode this year. It will be held in 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Urdu.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply for NEET-UG exams 2021:

Step 1: Go to the website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and open the 'Fill Registration Form' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details and note down the application form number

Step 4: Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the NEET UG exam 2021 form

Step 5: Save a copy of the filled NEET form and take a printout for future reference or use

For the unversed, NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses or programmes. Since last year, the admissions to AIIMS and JIPMER are also being conducted through NEET.

The exam will comprise two sections and each subject will consist of two sections (Section A and B). Section A will have 35 questions while Section B will have 15 questions, out of which, candidates are requested to attempt any 10 questions. So, the utilization of time will remain the same. Also, each question will carry four marks. The total duration of the exam would be three hours.

Also See: NEET 2021: National Testing Agency extends application date till 10 August; visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply

JEE Main 2021: Re-exam dates for flood-affected students released; check details here

'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for NTA': Students tweet hilarious memes after temporary glitch in JEE Main results

Read more on Education by Firstpost.