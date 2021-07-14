NEET-UG 2021: Why a combination of right enablers, proper resources, correct strategy is key

NEET is the gateway to getting a seat in the most prestigious medical institutions in the country. It requires extensive preparation and is regarded as one of the most competitive examinations. Students typically start preparations at least a year in advance, if not more. The final stretch, that is, the last few months, is extremely important for students to step up their preparation.

What is first for NEET-UG?

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted out on Tuesday. He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East. "Registrations for the NEET(UG) 2021 has started on http://ntaneet.nic.in from 5:00 pm today. For the first time in the history of NEET(UG) exam and in order to facilitate the Indian student community in the middle east, an examination centre has been opened in Kuwait," he tweeted. "The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi and Malayalam," Pradhan said. The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said. The minister had on Monday announced that the NEET which was earlier scheduled on 1 August will now be conducted on 12 September. The number of cities where the examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020.

How to get ready for NEET-UG?

NEET preparation requires rigorous preparation and meticulous planning. Here are some tips which can help students accelerate their exam prep in the last few months.

Know the syllabus: Having access to the updated syllabus is extremely important as otherwise, students may end up missing important topics or preparing for topics that are not so important. Every topic has due weightage and needs to be dealt with accordingly.

Students should first chart out the full syllabus and then craft a detailed study plan which incorporates all the important topics, time that needs to be allotted per topic, weightage in the examination, their own strengths in those topics.

Creating such a plan is important as it acts as a guiding document for overall NEET preparation. It is unique for every student and is designed keeping in mind the student's overall strengths and weaknesses.

Test yourself through self-assessment: Rigorous practice and assessment are reliable techniques to assess the level of preparation for a particular topic. Any robust study plan accommodates for adequate self-assessment. Students should use the self-assessment tools for evaluating areas in which they can improve, the weightage of topics in which they have not scored high, and implement correctional strategies.

Solve every question typology (Chapter-wise Topic-wise): Crafting the right examination strategy also includes the ability to solve every type of question. The actual test of conceptual understanding is the problem-solving ability, and students need to hone this skill by practicing the different question types that are part of NEET.

Plan section-wise routine and manage time well: Having a pragmatic and realistic schedule is important as it will help students assess their progress, both during preparation and during the actual examination.

Students should prepare a schedule for completing the syllabus phase-wise and set apart adequate time for revision. Students should consider the interconnectivity of topics, difficulty level, and weightage of topics in the exam while preparing the schedule.

Pick up right study material, prepare notes: Having access to high-quality study materials is essential. The right resources can increase the chances of getting high scores in a highly competitive examination such as NEET. Along with the right resources, students should prepare their own notes to ensure quick revision.

Relax, exercise and meditate: NEET preparation can be very hectic and draining. It is essential that students find time to pursue time-bound leisure activities. Taking adequate breaks, sleeping well and eating appropriately can boost memory, enhance retention and improve the quality of studying.

Building in sufficient relaxation time is essential for a well-balanced preparation strategy. Students need to find time to recharge and build their mental strength.

To secure high scores in a highly competitive examination like NEET, students need a combination of the right enablers, the right resources, the correct exam strategy, enough practice, and adequate rest. Overall, consistency is vital. If students are able to adhere to a well-crafted study plan and demonstrate incremental improvements every day, they will undoubtedly get high scores in NEET.

With inputs from PTI

