NEET UG 2021: NTA changes exam pattern, paper to have options as internal choices

After a long wait, the National Testing Agency (NTA) finally announced the date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 a few days ago.

While the test is now slated to be conducted on 12 September in pen-and-paper mode, the agency has introduced various changes in this year's exam pattern. As per the examination brochure, unlike previous years, the NEET UG 2021 will have options as internal choices.

The brochure reads, "To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section "B" for each of the 4 (four) subjects".

As per this year's exam pattern, the test will have 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Biology (Zoology and Botany), and Chemistry. All of the three subjects will have two sections - A and B. Section A will consist of 35 marks and will be compulsory for candidates. On the other hand, Section B will comprise 15 questions, however, students will have the option to answer only 10.

According to the marking scheme, students will get four marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The agency will not cut any mark for unattempted questions.

For the unversed, NTA organises the NEET every year for admission to various medical courses like MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS, BDS, and BUMS. It is slated to be held in a total of thirteen languages including Hindi and English.

Originally, the test was scheduled to be conducted on 1 August. However, the agency pushed the exam date due to the second COVID-19 wave across the country.

The application process for the NEET UG 2021 is currently going on. Aspirants can visit the official website nta.ac.in to register themselves. The application window is open till 11.50 pm on 6 August.

