NEET-UG 2021 Exam: NTA releases exam centres list at neet.nta.nic.in; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 exam centres list. Candidates preparing for the examination can check their centres by visiting the official website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Applicants should note that the exam centres have been allotted on the basis of the cities they had selected at the time of filling the application form.

The test is scheduled to be held on 12 September this year and it will be for three hours. The timing for NEET-UG 2021 is from 2: 00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Just three days before the scheduled date of the exam, the admit cards will be issued to candidates on 9 September.

Official notice: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20210820232640.pdf

Follow these steps to check NEET exam 2021 centre:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https:/neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads 'View Advanced Information For Allotment of Centre City' that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill in their application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: After providing details, click on submit and finally view the allotted NEET exam centre

Here are the direct links:

https://admissions.nic.in/admit/neetadmitcard/DownloadAdmitCard/AuthCandneet.aspx

https://testservices.nic.in/neet2021/DownloadAdmitCard/AuthCandneet.aspx

The NEET-UG 2021 is conducted for admissions of eligible applicants to undergraduate Medical or Dental courses.

For the first time this year, the test is scheduled to be held in several additional exam centres in Dubai and Kuwait for overseas medical aspirants. Also, for the convenience of students in Tamil Nadu, four new cities have been allotted which are Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Chengalpet.

The exam centres for NEET have also been increased from 155 cities to 198 cities this year for candidates amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 different languages with Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions.

