NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12, Registration Process to Begin From 5 PM Tomorrow

New Delhi, July 12: The Union Education Ministry on Monday announced the date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate courses. The NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted on September 12. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his official Twitter handle. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website - ntaneet.nic.in. JEE Mains 2021 Admit Card For April Session Likely To Be Released By Next Week on Official Webiste - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the number of exam centres has been increased as compared to the last year. Pradhan in one of his tweets, said, “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.” NEET 2021 Exam Update: Entrance Exam To Be Held on September 12.

Tweet By Dharmendra Pradesh:

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

Candidates will be provided face masks at examination centres. The Union Education Minister tweeted, “To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured.”

Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet:

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

The new exam pattern will also be announced tomorrow. The exam was earlier slated to take place on August 1. The NEET (UG) exam is conducted every year by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS). Every year, almost 14 lakh students apply for the exam. Meanwhile, the date for the NEET (PG) exam 2021 is yet to be decided.