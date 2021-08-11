NEET UG 2021: Correction window to open today at neet.nia.nic.in; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to re-open the correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 from today, 11 August. Once it opens, interested applicants can edit or re-fill their application forms by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per official notice, the agency will close the correction window on 14 August at 2 pm. While the NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on 12 September in pen and paper mode.

Candidates should note that once the link is activated on the official website, they can make necessary changes on the application form as NTA will not extend the application window again.

Once the window re-opens, candidates can follow these steps to make corrections in the NEET 2021 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads 'NEET 2021 correction window' on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login credentials

Step 5: After submitting credentials, the application form will appear on the screen where candidates will have to make necessary or required corrections

Step 6: Finally, save the form correctly and submit the application as asked

After the online application correction window closes, NEET 2021 admit card will be issued likely after 14 August. As per the agency, the admit card will mention the applicant's exam city, center details, and day instructions along with other information too.

If any student notices an error on the hall ticket, they should immediately contact the agency and report it.

NEET examination will be conducted in 13 different languages this year, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

Exam Pattern: The medical examination will consist of 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Biology (Botany and Zoology), and Chemistry.

