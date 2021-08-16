NEET UG 2021 admit cards likely to be out in September second week

The admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 will be out in the second week of September, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit cards will likely be released three days before the exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 September.

Once released, applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website of NEET UG - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The examination will be held in 198 cities across the country. The number of exam centres will also increased from 3,852 centres last year to ensure social distancing norms. For the first time, Kuwait and Dubai have been added as exam centres.

Strict COVID-19 protocols would be followed while conducting the exam. Candidates would be given face masks at the exam centre. Staggered time slots for entry and exits, proper sanitisation and contactless registration would be ensured at the centres.

The exam was earlier supposed to be held in August but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The last date for registration was extended to 10 August to accommodate the students facing hardships. The correction window for candidates was from 11 to 14 August.

The NEET-UG is held for admission in various medical courses like MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BDS, BHMS, and BSMS. The exam will be held in 13 languages, including English and Hindi. The exam scores will also be used for the BSc (H) Nursing course.

The exam paper will consist of 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and Chemistry. To be eligible for the examination, candidates must have scored at least 50 percent marks in Class 12 results, with English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry being compulsory subjects.

