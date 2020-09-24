NEET UG 2020: NTA reopens application correction window till 5 pm on September 30; visit ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened online application form correction window for candidates who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 on 13 September. Candidates can make changes in the application by 5 pm on 30 September at ntaneet.nic.in.

According to reports, students can make changes in their personal details including mother's name, father's name, gender, category, state code of eligibility and nationality. Candidates can submit the fee, if applicable, by 30 September up to 11.50 pm.

NTA in its notification said, "In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form."

The exam conducting agency said that no application form will be accepted through fax or email. NTA requested candidates to undertake the correction(s) carefully as it is the last chance for them to make changes.

A report by NDTV said that the correction window was earlier opened for the registered candidates till 31 July. Around 15.97 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance exam this year.

NTA has said that the e-mails sent by the students earlier for correction may or may not have been accounted for in their application form. They are therefore requested to verify their form carefully.

Candidates have been advised to visit the ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for updates.

