NEET: Suriya Slams ‘Manuneethi Tests’, Madras HC Judge Wants Contempt Proceedings Against Him

A Madras High Court judge wrote to the High Court Chief Justice seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Suriya after his statement called holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) ‘unfair’ to students.

Suriya had released a statement on Sunday after three students registered for NEET died by suicide on Saturday. A woman and two men, aged between 19 and 21, were from Madurai, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts.

In his statement, the actor said it pained him to see students forced to write such ‘manuneethi tests’ in a pandemic.

Suriya said, “With the fear of life due to corona scare, court which dispenses justice via video-conferencing orders students to fearlessly go and take exams,” NDTV quoted.

Justice SM Subramaniam who asked for contempt proceedings against Suriya said, “The Statement reveals that the Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While- so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear,” NDTV quoted.

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

NDTV’s Sam Daniel Stalin reported that in translating the actor’s statement from Tamil to English, the judge’s version had new words like “morale” and “while -so” which were not in the actor’s statement.

“The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon’ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape,” Justice SM Subramaniam wrote in his letter.

The NewsMinute reported Suriya had slammed the government, saying education policies were framed by those who are unaware of the ground realities of the poor and the downtrodden.

He asked people to raise their voice against NEET. “Let us vocalise our opposition...

