NEET SS result 2020 declared; check scorecard, cutoff marks on official website nbe.edu.in

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course has been declared by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its official website nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The cutoff marks of NEET SS have also been released along with the result.

Students at the 50th percentile or above in their respective super speciality/clubbed group have been declared qualified in the exam, reported NDTV.

Candidates can download their individual score card from the official website from 30 September.

Those who have qualified in the entrance exam will now have to appear for the counselling process to secure their seats.

Admissions to AIIMS, New Delhi, PHIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram are not included under NEET SS.

The schedule for counselling will be released by NBE shortly.

The computer-based test was held on 15 September at various centres across the country. The NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking test that is being held for admission to Doctor of Medicine, Master of Chirurgiae and Diplomate of National Board super speciality courses.

Steps to check NEET SS result:

Step 1: Log on to website - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. >Step 2: Under NBE Notice Board tab on the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "Result of NEET-SS 2020" >Step 3: A PDF document will open. Read it carefully at press the link that mentions, "Click here for result of NEET-SS 2020" >Step 4: You will be directed to a new page. Select the course and your score, roll number, and merit position will be displayed >Step 5: Check carefully before saving and taking a printout

Here's the direct link to check the result: https://results.natboard.edu.in/cetss/indexneetss2020

