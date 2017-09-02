NEET row: Activists protest against government following Anitha's suicide

A Dalit girl from Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu allegedly killed herself at her residence on Friday. 17-year-old Anitha committed suicide a week after the Centre declared that Tamil Nadu cannot be exempted from National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exams. Enraged over the suicide of Anitha, activists of Revolutionary Students and Youth Front (RSYF) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested against the government. Various political parties called for a strike in Ariyalur district. Shops and other public outlets remained shut. Last rites of Anitha, who scored 196.75 out of 200 for medical and 199.76 out of 200 for engineering seat, were held early Saturday morning.