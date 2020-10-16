NEET Results to be Declared Today, Here’s How to Check Results

Results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced on Friday, 16 October, by the National Testing Agency, as was informed by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on 12 October.

In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal had said that the NTA “will be declaring the results of NEET UG 2020 on 16 October 2020.” He further added that the “exact timing of the results will be intimated later.”

Students who appeared for the exam can view their results once released on the official NTA website: ntaneet.nic.in.

How to Download NEET 2020 Exam Result Online

Go to the NTA NEET result website- ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “View NEET-UG 2020 -Result”

NEET candidate login page will appear on the screen. Enter credentials such as- roll number, Date of Birth, security pin.

Submit. NEET rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET 2020 result

Take a print out of NEET result

NEET 2020 was held on 13 September and over 14 lakh students appeared for the exam in over 3,843 centres across the nation.

The NEET 2020 scorecard will contain the rank and marks obtain by the students in NEET and also a subject-wise percentile score, total marks, All India Rank (AIR) and category rank.

NEET 2020 is held for admission in over 1.6 lakh seats in Indian medical and dental colleges. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to students based on their NEET 2020 score.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouNEET Results to be Declared Today, Here’s How to Check Results . Read more on Education by The Quint.