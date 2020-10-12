NEET Results 2020: Scores to be declared on 16 October; special exam to be held on 14 October

NEET Results 2020 | The Supreme Court of India has on Monday given its approval to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 14 October for students who have missed the medical entrance exam due to COVID-19 or were stuck in containment zones.

According to a report by Live Law, an apex court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) passed the order based on the request made by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

The NEET UG 2020 result will be declared on 16 October, the Solicitor General informed the top court.

The NEET UG 2020, the entrance test for admission to medical colleges in India, was conducted on 13 September. As per the Standard Operating Procedures, students who were infected with the coronavirus and were residing in the containment zones were not allowed to write the exam.

A report by The Times of India said that a total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020 out of which 85-90 percent appeared for the examination which was conducted abiding by health guidelines issued by the government in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEET UG 2020 result was earlier scheduled to be released today (12 October) but it will now be released on Friday after the special exam that will be conducted on Wednesday.

Students belonging to general or unreserved category need to be in the 50th percentile or more to qualify NEET 2020. For unreserved PH candidates, the requirement is 45th percentile, while for candidates from SC, ST, OBC, the requirement is 40th percentile.

NEET is conducted annually for candidates to get admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis of the cut-off, students will get the opportunity to get admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

This year, the score of NEET will be required for admission in 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes.

