NEET Result 2020 Today: NTA to Release Final Answer Key Soon, NEET UG Result Expected at 4 PM Online at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today, October 16 at 4:00 pm. Students who have been eagerly waiting for their result to be out can check the scores online at the official websites, ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Before the NEET UG result 2020, NTA will release the final answer key, which is expected anytime soon. In this article, we bring you the direct link and steps to check your marks online. After the result, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will conduct the counselling process for the medical aspirants.

Also Read | #NEETResults2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here, Students Use Humour to Beat the Tension in the Air As NTA Is Set to Declare the Medical Entrance Exam Result Today

NEET 2020 was held on September 13. A majority of the medical aspirants were against appearing in the entrance exam, fearing the health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They initiated social media campaign online demanding a postponement on the entrance exam, but their plea was denied, and it was held on the said date, following social distancing measures. Students who were unable to appear in the September 13 entrance exam, participated in the re-exam on October 14, following the Supreme Court’s order.

How to Check the NEET 2020 Result?

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in .

or . Click on the download result link.

Enter registration number, roll number.

Results will appear on the screen.

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

It is important to note here that those who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered successful. But the seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on the merit-based counselling, which will be held by NMC. State-based colleges will also release their own cut-off. Since last year, top medical institutes AIIMS and JIPMER are also accepting NEET 2020 score this year.

Also Read | NEET Exam 2020 Result on October 16 As Supreme Court Allows Examination to Be Conducted on October 14 for Students Who Missed It Due to COVID-19