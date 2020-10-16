NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to declare medical entrance test scores today; check ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET Result 2020 LATEST Updates: Candidates who secure 50 percentile or above, will be considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release a cut-off list prepared on the basis of NEET UG Exam conducted on 13 September and 14 October.

Though the authorities have not confirmed about the timing, according to some media reports the scores will be declared at 4pm on Friday.

This year, more than 14.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the NEET exam that was conducted adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results today (Friday, 16 October) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak also tweeted that the results will be declared on 16 October and wished good luck to all the candidates.

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS " Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card and date of birth DD/MM/YYYY format.

A total of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants had registered for NEET UG 2020 out of which 85-90 percent appeared in phase 1 exam that was conducted on 13 September.

The phase 2, or the special NEET 2020 exam, was conducted on 14 October for candidates who missed medical entrance test due to COVID-19 or were stuck in containment zones.

According to Careers 360, NEET 2020 result for both the phases will be released before 4 pm on the official website.

As many as 13,67,032 students appeared in the phase 1 exam, while phase 2 saw 290 students taking the entrance test.

Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final NEET 2020 answer key for all the sets of question papers on its website. The final answer key will be available in PDF format and candidates can match their responses and make an estimate of their score.

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that says 'NEET UG 2020 result'
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and press the 'submit' button
Step 4: Your score, qualifying status and all India rank (AIR) will be displayed on the page
Step 5: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your NEET 2020 scorecard

Candidates belonging to general category need to score 50 percentile or more to qualify the examination. The cut off for unreserved PH students is set at 45 percentile and for SC, ST, OBC category it is 40 percentile.

NEET is conducted annually for admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis of the cut off, students are admitted to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

This year, NEET marks will be required for admission in 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes.

