NEET Result 2020 Likely to be Announced Today, Here's How to Check the NEET Exam Results Online at ntaneet.nic.in

New Delhi, October 12: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET 2020 results online today. Students can visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in and check the NEET Result 2020 online without any hassle. However till now also NTA has not released any notice regarding the NEET result 2020 date and time. To check the NEET Result 2020 online, click on the direct link here. Candidates are advised to check the official website for any latest update on the result declaration announcement.

The NEET 2020 Result is likely to be announced today, i.e. on October 12. Candidates will be able to check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 and NEET cutoff 2020-- ntaneet.ac.in. Like always, the NTA is likely to release the NEET 2020 final answer key before it releases the NEET 2020 Result online on ntaneet.nic.in. NEET Result 2020: After Release of Answer Key, Exam Results Expected Soon, This Time with a Higher Cut-Off.

NEET Results 2020: How To Check Online

Step 1: Students have to visit the official website- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in to check the NEET 2020 result online.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new window will open where the student needs to fill the details including roll numbers and registration numbers

Step 4: Click on submit. Your NEET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: You can download the result for future reference.

As per usual practice, the candidates who appeared for the examination have an option of choosing a seat under All India Quota or State Quota. The seats for all Government Colleges are divided under 15% All India Quota and 85% State Quota. Candidates under General category require at least 50th percentile points to qualify the NEET entrance exam, while students who are under the reserved categories require a minimum of 40th percentile points, as per the NTA’s eligibility criteria.