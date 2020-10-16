NEET Result 2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter: Students Deal With NTA Site Crash and Relatives Calling With Hilarious Jokes

The NEET 2020 Result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this evening. The results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) are out but since so many people are checking it at a time, the site has crashed. While some students are in respite to know their ranks, others are still unable to check the results because of the site crash. Meanwhile, relatives have started calling to enquire for the results. Dealing with everything students are making funny memes and jokes to express their situation right now. #NEET2020, #NEETResult2020 have been trending since morning. While earlier in the day we saw jokes on the anticipation of the results, right now the memes are what happens post the results are declared.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Result Declared: What’s Next After NTA Releases Results? Know Details of the Merit-Based Counselling Process for UG Medical Courses

The NEET 2020 result, can be checked online at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. This time despite the calls to postpone the exams, more than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. Now that the result is out, students can check their final answer key online and prepare themselves for the next round of counselling session to get admission in medical colleges across India. But some have still not been able to check their results and are tired of refreshing the page. Others are annoyed at taking calls of their relatives. All of these reactions are best seen in the form of funny memes and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on NEET 2020 Results:

Also Read | NEET 2020 Merit List: Here's How to Check Your Result and AIR Merit List Online at ntaneet.nic.in

Last Hope to See The Result



Oops



Every Student to The NTA Site



Still Waiting



Oh No



Mood Spoilers Are Here



HAHAH





Clearly, as students still await their results, these funny memes and jokes will take the mind off the tension of their scores. If you know someone who is anticipating their own results, don't call them just pass on these memes and jokes instead.