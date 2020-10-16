NEET 2020 Results Declared, 2 Candidates from Odisha and Delhi Attain Perfect Score

NEET Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. According to several reports, Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has topped NEET 2020 and created history by scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 marks to become the first student ever to do so.

Delhi's Akansha Singh also scored 720 out of 720 marks, but lost the top rank to Aftab due to her younger age which is one of the factors accounted in the National Testing Agency's tie-breaking policy. According to officials, the tie-breaking policy takes into account factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers.

"Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akansha Singh of Delhi have both scored perfect 720 score in the NEET examination. However, as Aftab is older, he has been ranked at the top in the national ranking," an official said. "The ranking of the candidate is initially determined based on the scores obtained in Biology and Chemistry. Following these, in cases where the candidates cannot be shortlisted using the scores obtained in the examination, candidates are further shortlisted taking into consideration the number of answers that are incorrect, following which they are then shortlisted depending on their age. The elder one gets the preference."

Tummala Snikitha (Telangana), Vineet Sharma (Rajasthan), Amrisha Khaitan (Haryana) and Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu (Andhra Pradesh) have scored 715 out of 720 marks. However, they have been ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Similarly, those ranked from 8th to 20th have scored 710 marks and those ranked from 25th to 50th have scored 705 out of 720 marks.

As per a report, Aftab is also the first student from Odisha to top the NEET exam. Speaking to the publication, he said that he used to go for coaching classes directly from school. Aftab said he used to devote two-three hours for self-study.

Aftab, who took coaching from a Kota institute, was confident that he would get full marks in NEET exam. After tallying his marks in his NEET 2020 Answer Key, which was released by NTA moments before the declaration of the results, he claimed he had scored full marks in the undergraduate medical test.

Congratulating Aftab for the achievement, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda said, "Congratulations to Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha on becoming the all India topper of #NEET2020 by scoring a perfect 720/720. The nation is proud of you, wish you all the best for many more successes ahead."

This year the NEET exam was held in two phases. One on September 13, while the other was held on October 14.

Students who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered to be successful. Seats in medical and dental colleges, however, are based on merit-based counselling that will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

This year, over 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam despite the pandemic. Candidates who had given the exam can check their results at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

Here's how to check NEET 2020 results:

Candidates need to click on the link on the official website and enter their Roll No, DOB and security pin for the NEET UG result to be displayed in the form of a pdf. Students need to download the NEET 2020 result and score card for future reference.