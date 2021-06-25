NEET Postponement, College Admissions: What to Expect from Education Minister's Live Today

Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a live session with students from across India today. He will be holding a live session through his social media platforms at 4 pm today. The minister has asked students to share questions with him and he is expected to resolve queries of students in the live interaction scheduled today.

While the main focus of the interaction is going to be the CBSE board exams, results, and college admission-related queries, the minister is also expected to put a halt to the long-pending wait of students regarding the entrance exams – JEE Main and NEET.

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 1, however, since the application form is not released as of now. It is unlikely that the exam will be conducted as per schedule. Sources in the ministry had earlier informed that the medical entrance exam might be postponed till September. Several reports including news agency PTI also claim that the ministry was mulling over to delay the exam while exact dates are not circled yet. Thus, it is very likely that Pokhriyal might clear some air regarding the same today.

Doubts regarding the delay in the medical entrance exam began when the National Testing Agency (NTA) did not release the application form for the exam even 45 days ahead of exams. Usually, the forms are released 60 days prior to the exams. This has led to speculations that the exam will be postponed. The exams are held in written mode every year.

“The pending editions of JEE-Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight’s gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September,” a source in the ministry had told PTI.

Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for the NEET exams. Several students are demanding that the exams be cancelled or postponed. Some are of the opinion that the number of attempts to appear for NEET should be increased just like JEE Mains.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has written a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asking to give each student multiple attempts “to give their best possible performance” just like JEE Mains. “A similar decision must be taken for other “high-stakes” exams, including at least NEET and CLAT for medical and law colleges respectively,” the SIO wrote.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the exams and instead take admissions for NEET on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in class 12. Since the class 12 board exams have been cancelled, the competition level in the NEET 2021 exam is expected to go higher.

