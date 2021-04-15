NEET PG Postponed Till Further Notice

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 scheduled to be held on April 18 has been postponed till further notice. Over 1.74 lakh students had applied to appear for the medical entrance exam.

“Health and safety of our young doctors is paramount. Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan, union minister of health and family welfare said while announcing the postponement.

“Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and taking into account the safety and well-being of students, it is decided that the NEET PG 2021 exam scheduled to be held on April 18 be postponed. The next date of the exam would be announced after reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of exam,” the official notice read.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18 Next date to be decided later Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

Candidates had demanded to postpone the exam for a long considering the rising cases of the pandemic across the country. Medical students as well as practicing doctors appear for NEET PG. Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021.

