The central government has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), which was scheduled to be held on 18 April, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted on Thursday, 15 April, amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," Vardhan tweeted.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

The decision comes after the CBSE Class 10 Board exams were cancelled, while Board exams for Class 12 were postponed on Wednesday. Several state boards have also cancelled or postponed their respective examinations in light of the COVID surge.

India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.NEET PG Postponed Amid COVID Surge, Next Date to Be Decided Later‘No Recovery of Proof’: Umar Khalid Given Bail in Delhi Riots Case . Read more on Education by The Quint.