NEET PG to be Held on September 11

The NEET PG – for admission to postgraduate medical courses will be held on September 11, the union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced. The postgraduate entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, however, it was postponed till further notice due to the pandemic. The new dates have now been announced. The announcement came on the same day as the NEET UG application forms are releasing.

Over 1.74 lakh students had applied to appear for the medical entrance exam. Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE).

The NBE had earlier released admit cards and was all set to hold exams, however, many students who are also young medicla professionals had protested against holding exams amid pandemic. The aspirants claimed that holding exam amid pandemic would mean hem having to choose between career and duty.

