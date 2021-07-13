NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) will be conducted on 11 September 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday, 13 July.

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021.



My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

NEET (PG) was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 April, but the Centre had decided to postpone it amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Later, a government statement had said that the exam would not be held before 31 August, with the students to be intimated at least one month before it is conducted.

NEET (UG) to be Held on 12 September

On Monday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NEET (UG) would be held on 12 September, with the application process beginning from 5 pm on Tuesday through the NTA (National Testing Agency) websites.

The pre-medical entrance test will be held following COVID-19 protocols, with the number of cities where the examination will be conducted increased from 155 to 198 and the number of examination centres to also be increased, Pradhan had said on Twitter.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will also be ensured," he added.

Major examinations have either been cancelled or postponed in the last few months in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the country.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2022 to Be Held in 2 Parts; What Will Be Different?

. Read more on Education by The Quint.NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh MandaviyaTwitter Took Action Against 133 Posts in India: Transparency Report . Read more on Education by The Quint.