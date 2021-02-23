NEET PG 2021 Registration to Start from 3 PM Today; Check Details Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will commence the registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 on its official website www.nbe.edu.in from today onwards. The registration window will be activated at 3 pm and will be available till March 15. Candidates seeking admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses offered by medical colleges/institutes must complete the registration within the stipulated date. As per the official notification released by NBE, interested candidates can refer to the NBE information bulletin for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Aspirants can read the official notification through the link below.

viewNotice.php

The application form for NEET PG 2021 will be accepted online only. The NEET PG 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18 in Computer-Based Test mode at multiple centres across the country. The result of the entrance exam will be declared by May 31.

NEET PG 2021 eligibility criteria:

1. Applicants must have completed their MBBS from any MCI recognised medical college

2. It is also mandatory to complete the one-year internship before applying to NEET PG.

2. Candidates completing their one-year post MBBS internship on or before June 30 are also eligible to apply for NEET PG 2021.

There are a total of 10,821 seats available for Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 for PG Diploma seats in nearly 6,102 participating institutes.

NEET PG 2021 exam pattern:

NEET PG exam is comprised of 300 multiple choice type questions each containing four marks. There is also a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong attempt. The exam duration will be three and a half hours.

NEET PG 2021 important details:

50% of total seats are available for All India Quota

NEET PG 2021 is the single entrance exam to get admission to all private medical colleges, and universities/deemed universities across the country