NEET PG 2021 Registration Likely to Begin Soon; Details Here

The registration process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2021) is expected to begin from the second week of February 2021 on the official website- www.nbe.edu.in. The National Board of Examination (NBE) has already announced the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduate (PG) 2021 exam date for new semester admissions in various medical colleges. Announcing the exam date, NBE informed that the examination will be conducted on April 18.The NEET PG 2021 was postponed by the boardlast year due to a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of infection of COVID-19. Since then, students wishing to get admission in postgraduate courses of medical colleges were waiting for the announcement of exam dates.

To appear in the NEET PG 2021 exam, candidates must complete an internship on or before 30 June 2021 and also meet othereligibility criteria. Announcing the dates of NEET PG 2021, NBE also stated that the board may modify or postpone the NEET PG exam date in consultation with NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to NBE, information about NEET PG brochure and NEET PG 2021 application form will be released soon on nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The National Medical Council (NMC) had consulted with stakeholders on January 7 last regarding the announcement of exam dates. During this, it was decided to hold NEET PG 2021 on April 18. It is worth noting that NEET PG 2021 will be conducted in various centres across the country in online mode.

NEET PG 2021 Eligibility Criteria: