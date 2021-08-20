NEET PG 2021 Registration and Edit Window To Close Today; Here’s How Candidates Can Correct Details Online at ntaneet.nic.in

New Delhi, August 13: The NEET PG 2021 Online Application Form Correction window, which was opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 16, Wednesday, will close today, i.e. on August 20, 2021. The correction window allows the NEET aspirants to rectify any error in the NEET PG 2021 application form.

The ones who have already registered for the NEET PG 2021 Examination can visit the official portal of the exam- nbe.edu.in and the login and make corrections in the NEET UG 2021 Application Form. Candidates can click here for the direct link to read the full notification.

NEET PG 2021: Steps to Correct Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency nbe.edu.in .

On the website, click on the ‘Correction Registration Form’ option and then log in using your application ID and password

On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 link.

Now click on the option to edit the form under ‘Correction in Application Form Particulars’

See what changes you want to make in the application form, make the changes and save it

After the changes are made, download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

According to an official notification by the NTA, candidates should note that they will be able to make the changes only today as the correction window will close today at 11.55 PM. "The Registration Window and Edit Window for NEET-PG 2021 as per NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 shall now be live from 16.08.2021 ( 7:30 PM onwards) till 20.08.2021 (11:55 PM)", the notification read.

