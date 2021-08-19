NEET-PG 2021: Registration, correction window ends tomorrow; check nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 on Friday, 20 August. The NBE will also close the edit window for the applications on the same date at 11:55 pm.

Students, who will complete their internships between 1 July and 30 September this year, can also apply for the examination, provided they fulfill the other criterion given by the NBE.

Aspirants who want to register themselves or want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official website of the NBE -- https://nbe.edu.in/. No changes are allowed in the application form other than the category and EWS status.

The NEET-PG exams are scheduled to be held on 11 September in 800 centres across the country.

Steps to apply for NEET-PG 2021 examination:

Go to the official website of the NBE -- https://nbe.edu.in/ Open the 'NEET-PG 2021' link given on the home page and select the 'New Registration' link Fill the registration form and create your password and user ID Now, log in using the new credential and fill in the application form Upload the scanned copies of the documents required Choose your test city and make the fee payment Submit the completed form after agreeing to the declaration. Save a copy of the application for future reference

Click here for the direct link to register

Steps to make changes in your NEET-PG 2021 application:

Visit NBE's official website -- https://nbe.edu.in/ Go to the 'NEET-PG 2021' link on the home page Login using the required credentials Make the required changes and submit the edited form Save a copy for future reference

Click here for the direct link to log in

The NEET-PG 2021 was originally scheduled to be held in January but was postponed twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Over 1.75 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

