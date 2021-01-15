NEET PG 2021 to Take Place on 18 April on Computer-Based Platform

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday, 14 January announced that NEET PG 2021 will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform, according to a report by The Times of India.

As per the official notification available on the website, all students who will be completing their internship before or on 30 June this year can only apply for NEET PG.

NBE, while announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates, also stated that the board might amend or defer the exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies. This will be done in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reported The Times of India.

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country: National Board of Examination pic.twitter.com/x4WAjlrbfA — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

As per the directive, the aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the brochure. The application forms will also be released on the websites soon.

The duration of the exam is 3 hours 30 minutes and has multi choice questions. The exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions.

(With inputs from The Times of India)

