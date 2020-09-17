NEET PG 2021: NBE announces provisional schedule for medical exam among others; check natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the provisional schedule for its forthcoming computer-based-tests. Candidates who are interested can visit the official website " natboard.edu.in " to check the dates.

The provisional schedules for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examinations (FMGE 2020 December), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) have been given in the website.

As per the official notification, the FMGE Dec 2020 session will be conducted on 4 December, 2020.

NEET MDS 2021 exam will be held on 16 December, 2020. NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on 10 January, 2021 and DNB PDCET 2021 admission session will be held tentatively on 28 January, 2021.

The official notification adds that the "information bulletins and the application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website " nbe.edu.in " in due course."

Candidates who want to give the NEET PG 2021 should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college or university.

Candidates should have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council, Hindustan Times reported.

NEET PG is held every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) positions, 19,953 positions in Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats.

NEET MDS, on its part, is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats in various institutions. Of these 50 percent is All India Quota and 50 percent is state quota.

FMGE is conducted twice every year in the months of June and December for provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of Indi or any State Medical Council.

Also See: NTA releases schedule for NEET Super Specialty exam 2020; register on natboard.edu.in before 24 August

NEET PG Result 2019 to be released today at nbe.edu.in; Candidates can check updates here

NBE announces dates for NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019; online applications to begin from October 2018

Read more on India by Firstpost.