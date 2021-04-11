NEET PG 2021: Medical Students Demand Postponement of Exam Amid COVID-19

A large section of medical students have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses. Students who have cleared the MBBS course and even practicing doctors are eligible to appear for NEET PG 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 18, however, students are demanding that the exam should be postponed for later. Among major concerns addressed by students are transportation facilities, students coming from containment zones, and different cities and states having different rules which might lead to confusion, claim NEET PG aspirants.

About 1.5 to 2 lakh students appear for NEET PG every year. Since NEET PG aspirants also include medical professionals seeking career advancement and further studies, candidates are worried that holding exams amid rising cases of the pandemic might have an effect on their health as well as job. Most of the candidates are seeking postponement till May or till the peak is over, however, there is no statement from officials on the same.

#postponeneetpg @PMOIndia @AmitShah @ArvindKejriwal @AUThackeray @sanket @anjanaomkashyap Please understand many pg aspirants won’t be coming from their homes…They are providing services in various hospitals.They are in some other cities , there families in some other cities. — Rita (@Rita43351354) April 10, 2021

#postponeneetpg #NEETPG2021 Exams can’t be based on mere luck. Almost everyone should have a fair chance and should never be stuck in such chaotic situations. @profplal @drharshvardhan @narendramodi — Doctor T (@DoctorT71514248) April 11, 2021

Not Just aspirants but several academicians and prominent leaders have also joined the Twitter protest and are trending #PostponeNEETPG2021.

Story continues

#NEETPG2021 is scheduled to be held on 18th April across India. We are seeing record numbers of COVID infections now, this will put a lot of risk & stress on 2 lakh candidates & their parents.@PMOIndia must consider postponing it by 2 weeks to save students.#postponeneetpg — Srijan Pal Singh Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) April 10, 2021

The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducts the NEET PG exam. A total of 1,74,886 applications have been received by NBE. Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. NEET-PG is a computer-based exam. It will have 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held in English. Candidates will have three hours and 30 minutes to solve the exam.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here