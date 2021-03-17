NEET PG 2021: Important Topics, Book Recommendation to Crack Medical Entrance Exam

The National Board of Education (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG – entrance exam for admission to master’s level courses in medicine on April 18. This year, the paper pattern or the entrance test has also been changed. NEET PG 2021 will now have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) instead of 300. The total marks hence are reduced from 1200 to 800. The exam will be held for three and half hours from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, as per the official notice.

The syllabus of NEET PG 2021 is divided into three major sections – pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical sciences. Further, these sections are divided into various sub-sections including anatomy, pathology, psychiatry among others. NEET PG syllabus comprises subject areas as per the graduate medical education regulations issued by MCI. The syllabus of NEET PG is not prescribed by NBE, candidates can thus refer to the syllabus prescribed by MCI. The syllabus of NEET PG consists of subjects that are available under graduation for MBBS students.

Here is a look at major topics to study for NEET PG 2021 –

Pre-clinical syllabus – Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry

Para – clinical syllabus – Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Social and Preventive Medicine

Clinical syllabus – Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Radio diagnosis and Radiotherapy, Surgery, ENT, Orthopedics, and Anesthesia, Medicine Dermatology and Venereology

Studying the right topics is important and as important is to study it from the right source. Since the syllabus is vast aspirants often get confused and refer to a lot of books and study material. Here are some important books aspirants must go through while preparing for NEET PG 2021 –

For Anatomy – Human Anatomy by B D Chaurasia’s, Atlas of Human Anatomy E-Book – Frank H. Netter, Self-Assessment and Review of Anatomy – Rajesh Kaushal or MCQ book by Dr. Raviraj

For Pharmacology – Review of Pharmacology- Gobind Rai Garg, Sparsh Gupta, Essentials of Medical Pharmacology – K. D. Tripathi, Pharmacology MCQ for All India Postgraduate Medical Entrance Examination – Dr. Chetan D.M., Dr. Chandrasekhar V.M., Dr. Sujatha Barangi, Dr. Raghavendra H.L, Pharmacology Review – S.R. Saif

For Biochemistry Self-Assessment and Review of Biochemistry (PGMEE) – Rebecca James Perumcheril, Textbook o, Self-Assessment & Review Microbiology & Immunology, Biochemistry for Medical Students – Vasudevan DM

For Forensic Medicine – Review of forensic medicine – Sumit Seth, Smart Study Series: Forensic Medicine and Toxicology – Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, The Essentials of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology – K.S. Narayan Reddy

For Pathology – Review of Pathology and Genetics (PGMEE)- Gobind Rai Garg, Sparsh Gupta, Textbook of Pathology with Pathology Quick Review and MCQs – Harsh Mohan

For Microbiology – Review of Microbiology and Immunology (PGMEE) – Apurba Sankar Sastry, Sandhya Bhat K, Self-Assessment and Review Microbiology and Immunology – Chaurasia Rachna, Complete Review of Microbiology & Immunology – Sonu Panwar & Sameer Faujdar

For Pediatrics – Ghai Essential Pediatric – Vinod K. Paul, Self-Assessment and Review of Paediatrics – Arvind Arora, Self- Assessment and Review of Pediatrics and Neonatology – Sushanta Bhanja

For Medicine -Self-Assessment & Review Medicine (Part A & B) (PGMEE) – Mudit Khanna, Complete review of medicine for NBE- Deepak Marwah or Mudit Khanna

For Surgery – Surgery Sixer for NBE – R Rajamahendran, Surgery Essence (PGMEE) – Pritesh Singh, SRB’s Clinical Methods in Surgery – Sriram Bhat M.

For PSM – Community medicine (PSM) – Vivek Jain

For Physiology – Guyton & Hall Physiology Review – John Hall, Essentials of Medical Physiology – A.B.S. Mahapatra, Review of Physiology (PGMEE) – Soumen Manna, Crisp Complete Review Of Integrated Systems Physiology – S Krishna Kumar

For OBS & Gynae – Self-assessment and Review of Obstetrics & Gynecology – Sakshi Arora

For ENT – ENT for the entrance exam – Manisha Sinha and Sachin Budhiraja

For Ophthalmology – Self-assessment and Review of Ophthalmology (PGMEE) – Sudha Seetharam, Review of Ophthalmology 6th Edition – Ruchi Rai, Quick Review Of Ophthalmology – B Ram Gopal, Comprehensive Ophthalmology 5E – Dr. A. K. Khurana, Textbook of Ophthalmology for Paramedical Courses – S. B. Gupta

For Orthopedics – Essential Orthopaedics (Including Clinical Methods) – Maheshwari, Orthopedics Quick Review All Topics – Mehra Apurv, Essential Orthopaedics Principles & Practice: 2 Volumes – Manish Kumar Varshney, Fundamentals of Orthopedics – Mukul Mohindra, Jitesh Kumar Jain

For Radiology – Review of Radiology – Rajat Jain

For Dermatology – Review of Dermatology – Saurabh Jindal

For Anesthesia – PROAFS Anesthesia for NBE – Profs by Vivek Jain

— Written by Gaurav Tyagi, Founder – Career Xpert.