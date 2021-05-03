NEET PG 2021: Exam postponed by at least four months to free up qualified doctors for COVID-19 duty

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 has been postponed by at least four months amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that the exam will not be conducted before 31 August, 2021.

This decision was among a slew of measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least four months and the exam will not be held before 31 August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month's notice before it is conducted," the notification read.

The PMO said in a statement on Monday that the services of final year MBBS students can also be utilised for providing services like teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation under the faculty's supervision.

Medical interns will work under the supervision of their faculty.

This will reduce the workload on the existing doctors engaged in COVID duty and boost the efforts of triaging, it said.

It added that B.Sc. or GNM qualified nurses may be utilised in full-time COVID nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

Those providing services in COVID management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of duty, the PMO said.

The medical students and professionals to be engaged in COVID-related work will be suitably vaccinated, it said.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum of 100 days of duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister's Distinguished COVID National Service Samman from the government of India.

They will also be covered under the government's insurance scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19 .

