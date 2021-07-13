NEET (PG) 2021 Exam Date Announced, Examination to be Held on September 11

New Delhi, July 13: The Centre on Tuesday announced the date for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate medical courses. The NEET (PG) 2021 will be held on September 11. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He tweeted, “We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on September 11, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!”

The exam will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 18. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19, it was postponed. For admission into PG courses candidates must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate. NEET (PG) 2021 Will Be Conducted on September 11, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Tweet By Mansukh Mandaviya:

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

The degree should be issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI). The NEET is also conducted for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical and dental colleges in India.

On Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the date for NEET (UG) 2021. For the NEET UG 2021 exams, the examination centres have been increased to maintain social distancing. The registration process for the exam for undergraduate courses has begun from today. Candidate can apply through NTA websites.