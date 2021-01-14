NEET PG 2021 Date: NBE to Hold NEET PG Exam on April 18 Across India, Details Here

NEET PG 2021 | The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced that the NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on April 18. It also said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, commonly known as NEET PG, will be held on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country.

"All students completing their internship on or before 30th June 2021 may ‘ONLY’ apply for NEET-PG 2021 on

fulfilment of eligibility criteria as may be prescribed in the Information Bulletin," reads official notification by the NBE.

To get more information related to NEET PG 2021, candidates are advised to visit at official websites such as nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

While announcing the dates for NEET PG 2021, the NBE said that it "might amend/defer the date of examination due to any unforeseen exigency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Govt of India."

The duration for NEET PG exam is 3 hours 30 minutes and will have multiple choice questions.

NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and 50 per cent state quota -- in participating institutions.