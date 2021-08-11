NEET PG 2021: Counselling to begin from 20 August, registration for next round from 6 to 9 September

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for counselling of students who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examinations. The counselling process will begin from 20 August.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the schedule, saying that MCC would be conducting the counselling for MDS courses as per schedule, adding that "this will benefit the candidates," enabling them to join their hospitals and help "serve the public with dedication".

Students who have cleared the entrance test can register themselves at the official website mcc.nic.in. The application process will begin on 20 August and continue till 24 August.

In the first round, candidates have to submit a choice list based on their preferences. Seats will be allocated to them on 25 and 26 August. The counselling results will be announced on 27 August. Students will then have to report to their allotted institutes after the results are declared. They must complete the admission formalities between 28 August and 1 September. Failure to do so will result in their seat being open for the next round.

The next round of counselling will take place in September. The registration would be open from 6 to 9 September. Candidates will have to report to their colleges between 14 and 18 September. The entire counselling process, including allocation of stray seats, would be completed by 10 October.

The NEET-PG counselling schedule was declared after the Supreme Court asked the Union government to come up with the schedule by 11 August. The Centre filed its reply on 10 August, declaring the details of the counselling process for admissions.

