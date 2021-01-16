NEET PG 2021 on April 18: All You Need to Know

The administering body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG), the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG 2021 exam dates.

According to NEET PG exam dates 2021, NBE will conduct the entrance test for the students seeking admission to the postgraduate medical test on April 18, 2021.

The NEET PG 2021 will be held across the country in multiple exam centres in an online computer-based mode. The NEET PG information bulletin 2021 and NEET PG application forms have not been released and however, they are expected to be published soon at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

While releasing the NEET PG 2021 exam dates, NBE stated that the administering board might amend or defer the NEET PG exam date, April 18.

Ten Points On NBE’s NEET PG 2021 Admission

1. NEET PG is conducted every year for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma seats.

2. After taking into consideration any unforeseen exigency, NEET PG 2021 exam dates can also be amended or deferred. The NEET PG 2021 exam date postponement, however, would be announced after consultation with NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

4. Candidates seeking admission to NEET PG 2021 courses must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council.

5. The NEET PG 2021 aspirants, as per the prescribed eligibility criteria of NEET 2021, must have completed their compulsory one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021.

6. Candidates completing MBBS from Jammu and Kashmir are eligible for admission to the postgraduate medical seats under 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats.

7. The examination board will also announce the NEET PG 2021 exam centres along with the information brochure on the official websites -- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Last year in 2020, the NEET PG was held in 162 cities in India in multiple exam centres.

8. While filling the NEET 2021 PG application form, aspirants have to choose NEET PG exam cities 2021 among the list of options. Students will be allotted the NEET PG examination centres on a first come first serve basis.

9. In 2020, 1,67,102 candidates registered for the NEET PG exam. However, as many as 1,60,888 aspirants took the online NEET PG test.

10. NEET PG offers postgraduate admission to 10,821 MS seats, 19,953 MD seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 private, deemed, government, and central universities across India.