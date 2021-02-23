NEET PG 2021 Application Process Begins Today at nbe.edu.in, Exam Scheduled on April 18; Check Other Dates

New Delhi, February 23: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will start the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) today at nbe.edu.in.

Also Read | How To Get Aadhaar Card? How To Locate Aadhaar Enrolment Center in Your Area and Book Appointment? Check Step by Step Guide

The NEET PG registration link will be activated at 3 pm, and the last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15, 2021. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Result.

Check Important Dates:

Also Read | Aadhaar Services on SMS: How To Generate Virtual ID, Lock and Unlock the 12-Digit Unique Identity Number via SMS; Here’s a Step by Step Guide

The candidates who want to seek admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes can apply online at- nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The result for the same is expected to be declared by May 31.

Check the eligibility criteria before applying for NBE NEET PG 2021: