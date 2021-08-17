NEET PG 2021 Application, Correction Window Reopens: Here's How to Apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday, 16 August, reopened the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021. The board has also opened the correction window for the candidates who have already filled the application form.

Candidates who want to register for NEET-PG 2021, or want to edit their application form can do it on NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in.

Last date to apply for NEET PG 2021, and to make corrections is 20 August 2021, till 11:55 PM.

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September 2021.

Recently, the National Medical Commission decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship to 30 September 2021 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2021.

Moreover, the Central Government decided to implement OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota scheme. "Therefore, candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so," reads the official notice.

All applicants must note that the correction window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.

How to Apply for NEET PG 2021

Visit NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in

Click on 'NEET-PG 2021'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Click on 'New Registration'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Key in your personal details to register

Login using your user ID and password

Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee

