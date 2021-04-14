NEET-PG 2021 admit cards released at nbe.edu.in; exam on 18 April

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The exam will be held on Sunday, 18 April for all the aspirants of different postgraduate programmes in medicine. Initially, the hall tickets were supposed to be released on 12 April, however, the date was later revised to 14 April due to technical reasons.

In a new notification, it was declared that the admit cards are now live on the website. It further adds that the process of issuance of hall tickets will be completed in one to two days.

Here are the steps to view and download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website - nbe.edu.in >Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2021' link >Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on 'Applicant Login' >Step 4: Enter your user ID and password on the new page. Click on 'Login' >Step 5: View and download your admit card >Step 6: Take a print out of the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

The admit cards display the time of exam and address of the exam centre, apart from details about the candidate.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 18 April with all the precautions related to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that NEET PG 2021 should be held on schedule while following the SOPs shared by the ministry.

