NEET PG 2020 Round 2 Counselling Registration Open Till 9 June

The Round 2 of Counselling Registration applications for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020 has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Applicants who were unable to secure a seat in the first round or those who wish to register for the NEET PG Counselling can visit the official NEET website to complete the registration and application process at mcc.nic.in.

Interested candidates are required to complete and submit between 4-9 June. The seat allotment for the round of the counselling process will be conducted on 10-11 June and the results of the NEET PG round 2 counselling will be released on 12 June 2020.

The students who are being allotted seats in the second round of NEET PG counselling are required to report to the allotted college between 12-18 June. The vacant seats which go unreported after the allotment by 6 pm on 18 June will be transferred to the State Quota and will be available for the NEET PG counselling to be held by the state authorities.

After the declaration of the first round of NEET PG counselling, MCC introduced the provision of online reporting for the students due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country. However, the same has not been announced for the reporting for the second round of NEET PG counselling.

