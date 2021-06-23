NEET MDS Result 2021: Scorecards for all India 50 percent quota seats released at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the results-cum scorecards for the NEET MDS 2021 for all India 50 percent quota seats.

Aspirants, who have appeared for the examination earlier, can check their results by visiting the official website natboard.edu.in.

The results can also be viewed at the NEET-MDS website.

The scorecards include roll number, category, Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) rank, and all India rank of the candidate.

"The result of NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50 percent quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to All India 50 percent quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website," read the official notice.

Further in the notice, the board informed that the overall cut-off scores are 259 for UR/EWS category, 227 for OBC/SC/ST, and 243 for UR-PWD. Likewise, candidates with results at or above cut-off scores are eligible for participating in the counselling for All postgraduate (PG) MDS seats that will be conducted by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW).

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the scorecards of NEET MDS Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site, https://natboard.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the 'NEET MDS Result 2021 scorecard' link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new PDF file opens, candidates can check the resultÌ£

Step 4: Download it and keep a hard copy for further need or reference

Here's the direct link.

Candidates, who have qualified for the exam, are now advised to regularly check the MCC website and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website for more information on the postgraduate admission process.

