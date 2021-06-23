NEET MDS Result 2021 For All India 50% Quota Seats Out; Know How To Check It nbe.edu.in & natboard.edu.in

New Delhi, June 23: The National Board of Examination has declared the result-cum scorecard of NEET MDS 2021 for all India 50 per cent quota seats. the result has been uploaded on the official websites of the board. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in to check and download the result. GUJCET 2021 Online Registration Starts Today, Know How to Register at gseb.org and gujarat.gseb.org.

According to the official notification, the overall cut off score all India 50 per cent quota PG MDS courses for the admissions in academic year 2021 for UR-EWS category is 259, for OBC, SC and ST category is 227 and for UR-PWD category is 243. It adds that individual score card will be available for download at official website of NEET-MDS by June 30, 2021. Maharashtra MBA CET 2021 Online Registration Begins at mba2021.mahacet.org; Know How to Apply.

Here is How to Check NEET MDS Result 2021 for All India 50% Quota Seats:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

On the home page, click on the link for 'NEET-MDS 2021' or 'NEET MDS' respectively

A new page will open

Click on the link for 'Result-Cum Score Card for NEET-MDS 2021 - All India 50% Quota Seats' or 'NEET-MDS 2021 - All India 50% Rank' respectively

The result PDF will open, check and download the result.

Candidates are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future references. Aspirants are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. It should be noted that candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-MDS 2021.