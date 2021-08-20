NEET-MDS 2021: MCC to begin counselling process from today; register at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2021 on Friday. Once the process begins, candidates can view the detailed date sheet at the official website of the MCC, https://mcc.nic.in/.

Applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the counselling process

Visit the official website of the MCC- https://mcc.nic.in/

Click on the link for 'MDS 2021 counselling' given on the homepage

Enter the required details, including your email address and mobile number

Pay the registration fee and press 'submit'.

Download and save a copy of the completed registration form.

The first round of counselling will continue till 24 August, where students will be able to opt for their college and course of choice. The seats will be allotted on 25 and 26 August, and the final result will be announced on 27 August. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes between 28 August and 1 September for the admission formalities, failing which their seats would be open for the next round of counselling.

Candidates will also need certain documents for the verification process, they are, the allotment letter by the MCC, the admit card and rank letter by the National Board of Education (NBE), their mark sheets from MBBS/BDS professional first, second and third examinations and internship completion certificate. Candidates can avail the detailed list of documents required in the official brochure issued by the MCC.

The second round of counselling will be held from 6 to 9 September. The MCC has said that the entire counselling process, including the allotment of leftover seats, would be over by 10 October.

Also See: NEET MDS 2021: Counselling begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; check documents needed, other details here

NEET 2021 applications close today at neet.nta.nic.in; correction window open from 11-14 Aug

NEET PG 2021: Counselling to begin from 20 August, registration for next round from 6 to 9 September

Read more on India by Firstpost.