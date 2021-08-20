NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Process to Begin Today: Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to commence the registration process for counselling of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Master in Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) 2021 course from Friday, 20 August 2021.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET MDS 2021 exam can register themselves for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS exam was conducted in December 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Also Read: NEET PG 2021 Application, Correction Window Reopens: Here's How to Apply

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2021 Counselling

Eligible candidates will have to visit MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in

Click on 'MDS Counselling' on homepage

You will be directed to a new webpage

Enter your registered credentials and login

Fill up the application form, and pay the fee

Confirm your seat in the allotted college and submit the form

Save the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

According to the official schedule released by NBE, registration for the first round of counselling will commence from 20 August and will go on till 24 August 2021.

Documents Required for NEET MDS Counselling

NEET MDS 2021 Result

NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card

BDS marksheets

BDS degree of provisional certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional certificate issued by Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)

High school certificate or birth certificate as proof of date of birth

One ID proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, etc

Caste/ category certificate if applicable

. Read more on Education by The Quint.'KGF Chapter 2' South Satellite Rights Sold For a Record Price to ZeeNEET MDS 2021 Counselling Process to Begin Today: Check Details . Read more on Education by The Quint.