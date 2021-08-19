NEET MDS 2021: Counselling begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; check documents needed, other details here

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2021 is set to begin from tomorrow, 20 August. Candidates can view the detailed schedule on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) mcc.nic.in.

Students need to register themselves for the counselling process, which will be held virtually. The first round of counselling will end on 24 August. The counselling process will end on 10 October.

Steps to register for the NEET-MDS counselling:

1. Visit the official website of the MCC: http://mcc.nic.in/

2. Click on the MDS 2021 counselling link after it has been activated.

3. Fill in the required details including your mobile number and email id.

4. Pay the registration fee and then click submit. Save the registration login details for future reference

After completing their registration, candidates will have the chance to opt for their course and college of choice. The choice locking process for the first round will be held from 21 to 24 August. The seat allotment will be held on 25 and 26 August, with the final result being out on 27 August. Students will have to report to their institutes for completion of the admission formalities between 28 August and 1 September.

The admission process will include document verification. Candidates need to have both the original and copies of documents such as the admit card and rank letter from the National Board of Education (NBE), the allotment letter by the MCC, mark sheets of MBBS/BDS Professional First, Second and Third Examinations, MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate, and internship completion certificate for the counselling process.

http://mcc.nic.in/Webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=4&LangId=P

http://mcc.nic.in/Webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=4&LangId=P

Also See: NEET PG 2021: Counselling to begin from 20 August, registration for next round from 6 to 9 September

NEET-MDS 2021: Counselling process from 20 Aug to 10 Oct, Centre, MCC file affidavit in SC

Read more on India by Firstpost.